It's magic! Shrewsbury entertainer turns life story into vital funds for Alzheimers research

Geoff Rushworth, who is known to so many in Shropshire for having an extraordinary career as a magician, has raised thousands for Alzheimer's Research UK.

It comes after Geoff revealed the magic behind his long life in an autobiography called From Shrewsbury to Hollywood, with all proceeds going to the charity.

The fundraising team sent Geoff a heartfelt thank you certificate in recognition of his efforts to raise money for them, in memory of his late wide Molly who died of the disease in 2020.

Geoff and his book, together with his daughter Julie, who is a member of the official Shropshire Fundraising Group for the charity, and son Paul

Katie Foster, chair of the fundraising group, said: “The Rushworth family are amazing and we are so grateful to them for all their support and enthusiasm.

"They have made a big difference and helped to create greater awareness for the need for more research into dementia.

"There has been a lot of publicity about a new drug, Lecanemab, which may help to destroy the amyloid plaque in the brain which is one of the causes of dementia scientists have discovered.

Geoff with his wife Molly Rushworth in 1975

"But there’s still a long way to go. And there is still only one dementia researcher for every four cancer researchers.

"More funding is vital if we are to develop really effective treatments.

"We’d love to have more members joining our group. We do put the 'FUN' into fundraising.”

Geoff has toured the world on cruise ships performing magic and even had a shot at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics after teaching himself judo.

He started his journey in 1954, when he was the victim of a hit and run accident near RAF Shawbury – where he worked as a radar technician.

Despite being left with severe hearing difficulties, this did not stop Geoff from pursuing the martial art – and he later became Shropshire's first ever black belt.

Geoff Rushworth pictured here in Tokyo, 1983 - he nearly made the Olympics in Judo

Geoff taught himself magic out of a book, and together with his wife, they performed all over the world and also at the London Palladium, meeting some of the world's biggest stars.

In 2005, Geoff and his family were on holiday in Louisville, Kentucky, visiting Muhammad Ali's museum when they happened to meet the man himself.

He was checking into the hotel and the family met the famous boxer completely by chance.

Geoff said: "We had photos taken with him and I did magic for him as well. He loves magic and used to perform it on Parkinson's show."

Geoff Rushworth, 91, pictured here entertaining Muhammed Ali in 2005 in Kentucky

Paul Rushworth, Geoff's son said: "My dad has led an amazing life.

"When he was 24 he was the victim of a hit and run motorcycle accident, he was left for dead in the road outside RAF Shawbury, he lost the hearing in his right ear and [had] only three per cent hearing in his left ear.

"From then he went on to become Shropshire's first judo black belt, founded the Shrewsbury judo club, was nearly in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics (broke his ribs in the selections).

"He taught himself magic, and with my mum Molly, appeared all over the world and The London Palladium.

"It's a great book, and as mum passed away from Alzheimer's, he thought it would be an excellent way to raise money to try and find a cure."