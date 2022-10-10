Jazz festival for those who 'love great music' returning to Shrewsbury next week

Renowned gypsy jazz guitarist, Stochelo Rosenberg, will headline the festival on Saturday

Shrewsbury Django Fest features some of the world's leading gypsy jazz artists, a must-see for lovers of swing, folk, blues and jazz.

Renowned musicians from France, Belgium and Italy join Shrewsbury's own Chris Quinn in a weekend-long event to enjoy the music made famous by Django Reinhardt.

The first major jazz musician to emerge from Europe, Reinhardt is still considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

The most celebrated gypsy guitarist since Django, Stochelo Rosenberg, is set to headline Saturday's concert with his quintet.

Mr Quinn, who helped set up the festival, said it was an honour to be joined by the Dutch virtuoso.

"I’m a massive fan of the artists we have arranged. Stochelo is one of my favourite guitarists of all time.

"To be playing with him, let alone in Shrewsbury is basically a dream come true.

"If you love great music, I guarantee you’ll love this weekend. It’s set to become a major annual jazz festival on a national level and I’m happy it’s happening in my home town!"

The festival will take place from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23. Venues include Prestfelde Theatre, The Lion Hotel and The White Horse.