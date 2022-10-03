'Antidote to Friends' to be staged in Shrewsbury next month

ss

The story behind the production by Yasmina Reza involves a disagreement among friends and how it can affect the survival of friendship.

One character, Serge, buys a painting which is white on a white background, with three white lines down the middle.

He invites his friends to view it and Marc does not like the painting and Yvan is undecided.

The production is translated from French and director Derek Willis sees it as an antidote to the 1990s television series Friends.

He said: "Art examines why we are friends, what binds us together and what happens when friends disagree.

"It is a darkly funny play, which has been shocking and amusing audiences in equal measure since it was first performed at the Comedie des Champs-Elysees in Paris in 1994."

The play follows the success of the Shropshire Drama Company's look at 1980s club culture in last year's production of Bouncers.

The theatre company aims to provide audiences with high quality performances covering a wide genre of plays.

Apart from acting, members also get the chance to develop various aspects of behind-the-scenes skills.

A percentage of profits from the production of Art is to be donated to Severn Hospice.

Tickets for the production of Art are now on sale, priced £17.50, and performances, from November 9-12, will start at 8pm in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn. Concessions are available for block bookings of 10 or more people and cost £15 per ticket.