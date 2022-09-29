Time to raise your glasses for the return of Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest

Toby Jones and Nicola Davies get set for Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest

The annual Bavarian-influenced invasion of Shrewsbury's Quarry Park on Friday and Saturday could see a between 10,000 and 12,000 partygoers across the two days eagerly lap up attractions including 150 ales, comedy, music, and, of course, food.

Beth Heath, of organisers Shropshire Festivals, said: "We even get marriage proposals - last year we organised a surprise, sometimes they tell us afterwards.

"We're almost ready to go, so come on down for a well earned drink after work on Friday!"

She added: "On Saturday we usually have people who arrive for 11am and perhaps go off for something to eat in the town centre. There is plenty to do with the bands."

The gates will open from 5pm-11pm on Friday and from 11am-10pm on Saturday. There is an added complication of a rail strike on Saturday, but Beth thinks many eager party goers will arrive by minibus - or organise their own designated drivers and use the town's park and ride services. There will also be non-alcoholic alternatives on offer.

Shropshire Festivals is also the the organiser of the Shrewsbury Food Festival, and Beth praised the 50 volunteers without whom it would be difficult to stage such a big event. They are also supported this year by sponsor broadband network builder Fibre Heroes.

The business is also sponsoring the brewer’s beer tent at Oktoberfest and the reusable beer cups, which reduce the amount of single-use plastic at the events.

Among the bands offering music this year are Shrewsbury based Vorsprung Durch Oompah, a 17-piece shanty music power show Old Time Sailors and a local band called Longden Calling.

Confirmed comedians at this year’s event include Britain’s Got Talent finalist Micky P Kerr and English Comedian of the Year 2016 Josh Pugh.

Oktoberfest in Germany is traditionally held mid to late September, ending on the first Sunday of October. It is an important part of Bavarian culture, having been held since 1810.