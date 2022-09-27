Notification Settings

Wonders of the ocean brought to Shrewsbury audiences

By Matthew Panter

The wonders of the ocean will be making a splash in Shropshire next month.

From the film Tiger Shark King 3
The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is bringing a new collection of films to venues around the UK this autumn, including Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, on October 26.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “We’re so excited to be bringing this brand-new collection of captivating films to ocean-loving audiences and we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an ocean adventure of your own too.”

The Ocean Film Festival has been be working with PADI, the world’s largest diver organisation, as presenting partner.

“PADI enables people around the world to seek adventure and save the ocean through underwater

education, life-changing experiences and travel," added Rachel Croft, marketing manager at PADI.

"By partnering with Ocean Film Festival UK Tour, we hope to engage British ocean lovers and adventurers in the wonder of scuba diving!

To find out more and book tickets, visit oceanfilmfestival.co.uk

