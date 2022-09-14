Shrewsbury music event to go ahead and raise funds for charity

Fast-rising Greysha will perform at the historic St. Mary's Church

LOOPFEST will take place on Saturday (September 17) at 17 venues throughout Shrewsbury.

It will feature more than 80 acts and 200 performers and the festival will be fundraising for the Severn Hospice and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Neonatal Department.

The event has been overshadowed by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but the team at LOOPFEST have made the decision to continue with the festival as planned.

Event Organiser Jamie Smith, said: "Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth II has championed creativity and made the arts accessible to all.

"We share those same principles and this is why we're running a free festival with events happening throughout the town.

"We were very keen to get shops, churches, and community centres involved because they're open to people of all ages. Interactivity and community engagement plays a large part in what we're doing with LOOPFEST, and we also hope to raise lots of money for charity at this event.

"I'm fairly sure that Her Majesty would be disappointed if we didn't make it happen. We're unifying a community and that's exactly what our longest-serving monarch did so well."

LOOPFEST will be held at Albert & Co Frankville, The Bulls Head, St. Mary's Church, Albert's Shed, In Good Hands Cafe (Frankwell), The Salopian Bar, The Castle Vaults, Tubeway Records, Shrewsbury Unitarian Church, The King's Head, Music Bros, The Hive, The Old Post Office, Wheatsheaf, The Yorkshire House, Ashley's Bar and the Bull Inn Butchers Row.