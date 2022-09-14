Bongo's Bingo to return to Shrewsbury with a difference this Christmas

Bongo's Bingo. Picture: Jack Finnigan

The award-winning Bongo’s Bingo has announced its run of festive shows – The Winner Takes It All – in Shrewsbury.

Bongo’s Bingo has reinvented the popular pastime with an immersive live show featuring rave rounds, nostalgia-soaked revelry, dance-offs, audience participation and crazy prizes in a night of escapism.

Christmas dates have been planned at The Buttermarket, Howard Street, Shrewsbury, on December 2, 16, 17 and 23.

Organiser Jonny Bongo said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are going national with The Winner Takes It All.

"We are making our shows as good as we possibly can, featuring all of the usual Bongo’s Bingo antics and a dollop of festive love from us too."