Theatre group to stage Calendar Girls production

The show is being performed by award-winning local theatre company, Get Your Wigle On and features local singing group Choir in the Shire, who are staging five performances from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11, and donating £1 from every ticket to the local charity.

Calendar Girls the Musical – written by Tim Firth and Take That’s Gary Barlow – is based on the true story of a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute, prompted to do an extraordinary thing following the death of a much loved husband.

Blasting away all preconceptions of what it is to be in a women's institute, they decide to produce an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity – an act which launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, and the musical.

The show’s director and Get Your Wigle On joint founder, James Broxton, said: “This musical is something very special. The true story of overcoming adversity and celebrating women, friendship and community touches everyone’s heart.

"Add in a genuinely hilarious script and of course the well-known nudity element – handled here in the best possible taste by our wonderful cast – and you’ve got a sell-out show.

“In the spirit of the original Calendar Girls, we’re donating £1 from every ticket sold to Severn Hospice to support the exceptional work they do. We’ve also been buying our costumes from Severn Hospice – it all helps.

“We’ve already sold more than 2,300 tickets, but it’s not too late to book – Theatre Severn still have some availability left with best availability for the Sunday performances. This is a show you don’t want to miss.”