Shropshire transformed into a land of magic and fantasy thanks to artist Andrew Logan

Andrew with his egg

Andrew Logan is one of Britain's principal sculptural artists, creating work which transcends reality to include gods, legend and mythology.

Born in Oxford in 1945, he qualified as an architect in the 1960s and has worked across the art industry including stage design, parades, festivals, opera and interior design.

Bursting with vibrant colour, Andrew's sculptures have been represented in exhibitions around the UK and across the Globe.

Most recently, five of his pieces were exhibited in Shrewsbury as part of the annual Arts Trail which ran from July through to the end of August .

With the aim of bringing joy to the world, Andrew's artwork has certainly brought a touch of flair and fantasy to the county these past four weeks.

And due to popular demand, he has agreed to loan the sculptures for an additional month, for people to enjoy.

Andrew Logan's Cosmic Egg

Commenting on the Arts Trail, Andrew said: "I think art should be shown everywhere – it is wonderful for my work to be out in the world being enjoyed by people.

"I would love to have a major show of my work at the Shrewsbury Art Gallery and Museum – it is such a beautiful building with lovely people, a true asset to the town."

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery at the launch of the Art Trail. Founder of the trail: Jessica Richards looks at work by Andrew Logan (Welshpool)

From a giant glittering egg just outside of Shrewsbury Castle, to a piece of Arthurian legend rising from The Dingle, passers-by will have stopped to look at Andrew's work.

Visitors to Shrewsbury Quarry will note seeing the Excalibur sculpture– a visual representation of the legendary sword of King Arthur which was said to be endowed with magical powers.

"My favourite childhood reading was Greek and Roman myths – I loved the fantasy, the other worlds," Andrew said.

"I find the alternative reality in the mythology inspiring, looking beyond your everyday existence, into magic land.

"Excalibur was created in 1980 for the wing of my sculpture Pegasus, Monument to Hope. It was designed to be the main structure of the wing but it was too heavy.

"I never see things like this as failures, rather as indications of change and potential for something else, and so became Excalibur.

"We photographed it in a lake opposite RHS Wisley, in Surrey. We hired a boat and took it out.

"The beauty of the sculpture is in it’s reflection in the water, so it is wonderful to display it in water once again at the Dingle."

The Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture, based in Berriew, Mid Wales, is open to the public to visit and is said to be the only museum in Europe to be dedicated to a living artist.

Andrew Logan Exhibition at Powyslands Museum in Welshpool

It gives the opportunity for fans of Andrew's artwork to journey into the mind of the artist; it including early works, mirrored portraits, large scale sculptural portraits and wearable art jewellery.

A large part of the museum is dedicated to his Alternative Miss World, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, where visitors can see regalia, costumes and portraits from over the years.