Cheers! Shrewsbury beer festival to return to church

By Nick Humphreys

Drinkers will be able to raise a glass when a popular beer festival returns next month.

The beer festival returns to St Mary's Church
The Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Camra’s Beer and Cider Festival will be back from September 7 to 10 at St. Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury town centre.

The festival boasts 111 beers, many new to Shrewsbury and several from new breweries not seen before in the county. There will also be ciders, perries and craft gins.

The event has previously attracted around 2,500 visitors, with about half coming from outside the town.

Public opening runs from 11am to 11pm on the Wednesday, Thursday an Friday, and 11am to 9.30pm on the Saturday. The church will remain open to non-drinking visitors from 10am to 4pm each day.

Entry is £12 for non-members (£9 for Camra members) which includes a glass (refundable) and three half-pints of beer or cider, or equivalent in other drinks.

Norrie Porter, convener of the festival working party, said: “Our core aim is to introduce drinkers to new, artisan makers and their drinks. St Mary’s is a superb spot as it’s easily accessible.”

Dave Ricketts, festival organiser, said: “We have an amazing list of beers and ciders this year and we’re really looking forward to welcoming one and all to try them out.”

This year, drinks at the festival will be purchased by tokens which can be bought by card or cash in the festival.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

