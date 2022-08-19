Folk festival welcomes back international stars to showground

The main stage sponsored by Turtle Doves. Photo Steve Lacey Photography

Organisers beat all the odds to put in a festival last year with home grown talent as Covid travel restrictions stopped overseas singers and musicians taking part.

But this bank holiday weekend will see the event boast acts from across the globe along with four stages.

The annual folk festival from August 26-29 is also expected to bring an economic boost to the town with free fringe events in the Square, outside St Mary’s Church and in Pride Hill and town centre pubs on Saturday and Sunday.

A free shuttle bus will also transports festival goers from the festival site at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road into the heart of the town.

Michelle Gilchrist, who runs Wyle Cop based White Lotus Living and has a stall in the festival’s craft fair, said the festival was an important event for town traders.

“We undoubtedly see a spike in visitors during the festival weekend, thanks to the free bus encouraging people to come and discover what the town has to offer. We’ve also had people visiting during the year who say they discovered Shrewsbury thanks to the festival and come back for the weekend so it has a knock on effect all year round," she said.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival attracts more than 7,000 people an with an international line-up including American folk legend Judy Collins, Carlos Nunez, The Unthanks, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Skerryvore.The Breath, singer songwriter Thea Gilmore and reggae folk band Edward II are also among the latest headliners along with Grammy nominated all-women string band Della Mae.

Kanda Bongo Man, 3 Daft Monkeys, Amythyst Kiah, Lauren Housley, Namvula, Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Lady Nade, Hannah James & Toby Kuhn, Sound of the Sirens, Tarren, The Haar and the Rosie Hood Band have also been added to the bill for the August Bank Holiday festival at the West Mid Showground.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “Our eclectic line-up really does have something for everyone. We’ve gained a reputation for bringing the best of North America folk artists to the festival with a growing world music interest too. As ever, we’ll have some of the best of contemporary and traditional British folk acts as well.

“We’re really looking forward to the international flavour of the festival after covid and travel restrictions meant we were unable to have overseas performers in 2021. It’s going to be great.”

“It was amazing to have been able to deliver any kind of festival last year during the pandemic and it far surpassed our expectations. But this year, with the return of overseas performers, having our usual four stages and being able to host events in town, it’ll be back to the fabulous format we know and love.

“We’ve kept some elements that were really successful last year, like our main stage being open air but there’s also covered marquees. We’re expecting a brilliant weekend - the line up is amazing, the weather forecast is looking good and we’re so ready to welcome people back."

The festival attracts people from across the UK and abroad, with some dedicated fans even travelling from as far as Australia to attend.

"If people have never been it’s a great day out for the whole family. We have lots of people from the county and even Shrewsbury who come and camp for the whole weekend even though it’s on their doorstep so they can soak up the whole festival atmosphere.”

The festival has four live music stages, a dance tent with ceilidhs and dance shows, dedicated festivals for children and young people, workshops and singarounds. There’s also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.