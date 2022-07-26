Severn Hospice thanks spectators for turn-out to Shrewsbury dragon boat race

Severn Hospice's dragon boat festival which took place last weekend

The Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival took place at the Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury at the weekend , attracting record crowds for the occasion.

The festival is one of Severn Hospice’s headline fundraising events – raising thousands of pounds from boat entries and sponsorship.

This year, spectators lined the banks of the river or watched from the Quarry while more than 30 teams raced their boats through the waters of the River Severn over the two days.

The Victoria Quay Vikings team outside Hickory's

The team at Severn Hospice have been overwhelmed by the support of the local community in turning out to the event to raise money for the hospice's services.

Tracie Harrison, director of income generation, said: “We really could not have hoped for it to go any better, it was a huge success.

"We have really missed being able to hold Dragons – it is one of our most popular and major fundraising events and everyone loves to see the boats on the river, hear the drums beating and soak up the carnival atmosphere.

“This year, we have been overwhelmed by our amazing supporters. Croud was our headline sponsor, and we are incredibly grateful to them for their generosity, and we had teams from pubs, businesses, sporting clubs, hospitals, and dental surgeries.

“The spectator turnout was amazing, and everybody enjoyed watching from the riverbanks.

“There were too many memorable moments from over the whole weekend to pick a favourite but a highlight for me was being back in the community.

"It was wonderful to see and meet our loyal supporters and there was a great community vibe. It was brilliant fun.

“Holding the Dragon boat festival is so important as it raises funds which allow us to provide vital care to anyone who is living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

"Thanks to everyone who came along, supported us and made the event such a success.”

River-based businesses located in Victoria Quay joined together to form one of the teams, made up of rowers from Morris Property, Morris Care and Shrewsbury Hickory’s.

Known collectively as the ‘Victoria Quay Vikings’, the team had been on a fundraising mission to support the services provided by Severn Hospice.

Katie Morris, group marketing director at Morris & Company said: “We are delighted to have not only taken part and fundraised but also been involved and supported this popular event in Shrewsbury, and it was great to come together with our Victoria Quay neighbour and tenant, Hickory’s.

"The whole team had a great day, and are already looking forward to next year.