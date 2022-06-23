Shropshire choir ready to turn music into money for charity

The Rock Choir

Shropshire Rock Choir are gearing up for a marathon 12-hour charity Sing-a-thon on July 9 to raise much-needed funds for Shrewsbury Food Hub, Telford Crisis Support and Bridgnorth Food Bank.

They will be hosting the event with the participation of singers and vocal groups including Libby Gliksman and The Art Centre Telford.

Choir leader Rowan Richards said: "We wanted to put on an event this summer for the community to enjoy, as well as serving the wider population of Shropshire with our fundraising for the food banks and food hub.

"We are delighted to be hosting what promises to be a fun and sing filled 12 hours with lots of great variety.

"There will be a bit of something for everyone, from pop, to musical theatre and classical – we want to keep the music going all day and bring people together.

"Hopefully we can get some nice weather so we can perform outdoors as well as inside."

The Sing-a-thon will take place at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury from 9am to 9pm with a host of songs from an extensive repertoire with something for all tastes.

The event is free to attend and there will be a raffle with fantastic prizes, home-made cake and refreshment.