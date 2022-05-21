Gangster film set to be shot in Shropshire

Freya Kingsley

Shropshire will form the backdrop to a new gangster movie directed by television actress Freya Kingsley.

Freya, who played Cristina in the detective series Baptiste, will be working on A Cold Grave by Shrewsbury film-maker David Jones.

David is now trying to raise funds for the film, which is being co-produced by Shrewsbury-based Jaxon Jameson.

Watch some test footage here:

The film tells the story of a young man who dreams of becoming a gangster, but unwittingly robs a corner shop which is laundering money for the gang he is seeking to join.

The movie is being filmed in Shrewsbury, with several landmarks visible in the film.

David Jones

David is trying to raise £2,500 to make the film, and has set up a fundraising page where people can pay £10 to have a special "thank-you" credit, or £250 to have their face in the film. The page also features other offers to raise funds for the production.