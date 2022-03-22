Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tickets selling like hot cakes for Shrewsbury Theatre Company Wizard of Oz show

By Sue AustinShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

The Wizard of Oz, taking to the stage at the Theatre Severn this week, is proving so popular that the matinee performance of the show is now sold out.

Scott Sutherland and Dan Wrench in Shrewsbury
Scott Sutherland and Dan Wrench in Shrewsbury

But for theatregoers unable to obtain tickets for the Saturdaymatinee, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has decided to make a family special ticket offer for the opening night on Wednesday.

Any four tickets that are bought for the opening night will cost just £50.

Theatre company spokesperson Jayne Garner, said: “The advice is simply put the tickets in your basket and the discount will appear automatically. Alternatively, please call the box office on 01743 281281.”

Characters from The Wizard, including Tin Man, Dan Wrench, and Lion, Scott Sutherland, walked around Shrewsbury town centre in full costume and make-up at the weekend to spark interest in the show, to great effect.

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Theatre & Comedy
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News