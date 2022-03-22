Tickets selling like hot cakes for Shrewsbury Theatre Company Wizard of Oz show

But for theatregoers unable to obtain tickets for the Saturdaymatinee, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has decided to make a family special ticket offer for the opening night on Wednesday.
Any four tickets that are bought for the opening night will cost just £50.
Theatre company spokesperson Jayne Garner, said: “The advice is simply put the tickets in your basket and the discount will appear automatically. Alternatively, please call the box office on 01743 281281.”
Characters from The Wizard, including Tin Man, Dan Wrench, and Lion, Scott Sutherland, walked around Shrewsbury town centre in full costume and make-up at the weekend to spark interest in the show, to great effect.