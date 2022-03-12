Tickets for Shrewsbury Proms in the Park go on general sale

Singer Holly Teague will perform at Shrewsbury's Proms in the Park

The show will feature all the classics from the 'Last night of the Proms' performed by opera singer Holly Teague and the 40 piece Midlands Proms Orchestra.

Shropshire is Holly Teague's home county and she spent much of lockdowns two and three with her parents near Whitchurch.

The performance will take place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on September 10.

Peter Metcalfe, director of UKAC Events, who have organised the event, said "Shrewsbury is a wonderful place with so much history and character and we felt it was the perfect place to hold our Proms in the Park.

"We want to create the real party atmosphere which is associated with the Last Night of the Proms, with flags being waved and the crowd joining in with the Classics such as ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.

"Shropshire has so many incredible musicians, some at the very top of the classical music world, and we want to showcase their talents alongside other superb artists from across the UK.

"With the late summer sun setting and the sounds of Elgar, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven filling the night sky it is sure to be an evening to remember."

Gates will open at 6pm with the performance starting at 7pm.

People are welcome to bring their own picnic, chairs and blankets, but not permitted to bring alcohol, BBQs, camping cookers or any other open flame cooking utensils.

Tickets start from £17.50 with children under nine able to enter for free.