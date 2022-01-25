Alice Roberts

Professor Roberts is an anatomist, biological anthropologist, author and broadcaster who first appeared on TV screens in Channel 4’s Time Team in 2001. She has been a Professor of Public Engagement with Science at the University of Birmingham since 2012.

Specialising in human anatomy, physiology, evolution, archaeology and history, she's hardly been off the small screen since with The Incredible Human Journey, Origins of Us and Ice Age Giants on BBC2.

She is also the presenter of the popular TV series Digging for Britain which is available on iPlayer.

Now her sell-out tour ‘Ancestors’ is being extended. In it she will be exploring what a grave can tell us about a person, and asking whether the Neanderthals buried their dead.

There will be a Q&A and also an opportunity to buy a signed copy of her new book ‘Ancestors’.

Professor Roberts will be bringing her tour to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Monday, April 25.

She will also be appearing in Swindon, Worcester, Leeds and Loughborough among others.