New 'party' event coming to Shrewsbury Quarry organised by Food Festival team

The Quarry will be hosting several events organised by Shropshire Festivals in 2022

The Shropshire Festivals events team is holding Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park in May.

The outdoor festival will run from Friday, May 20 to Saturday, May 21 and include live entertainment, a music stage, tipis, and food and drink stalls.

Brewers and producers will be serving real ales, ciders, gin, wine, prosecco, and cocktails, while local bands will perform on a live music stage and there will be a silent disco.

Tickets cost £15 but are currently available online at the 'early bird' price of £12.50.

Oktoberfest in the Quarry is also run by the Shropshire Festivals team

Beth Heath, who runs Shropshire Festivals, said: “Following the fantastic sell-out response to Shropshire Oktoberfest last year, we felt there was appetite for another event in the calendar with a party vibe.

"After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, we want 2022 to be fun-filled, and we’ll make sure there are plenty of brilliant events happening throughout the year."

Her team is also planning to once again hold the Kids Festival, Food Festival and Oktoberfest in the Quarry this year and Beth is hoping to combine elements of these events for the new party in the park.

She added: “We want to mix all the most loved elements of Oktoberfest and Food Festival with sunshine, having a great time with friends in the beautiful parkland at the Quarry, and partying until the sun goes down.

"Helps us generate a million smiles in 2022 by joining us for a party in the Quarry."