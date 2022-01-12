New Bongo's Bingo dates confirmed for Shrewsbury

A previous Bongo's Bingo event at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury

Bongo's Bingo will be back at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, with two dates in February and two in March.

The nights involve a very different take on the classic bingo evening, with dance-offs, costumes, and music, all adding to a rave-style atmosphere.

The events are aimed at anyone over 18 and combine the much-loved quaint pastime of bingo with a live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes.

Organiser Jonny Bongo said they were thrilled to be returning to Shrewsbury.

He said: “Now Christmas and New Year are done and dusted we have got an epic run of shows coming up in The Buttermarket and the crowds there go absolutely wild each and every time.

"Having these shows will chase away the winter blues. We are really looking forward to 2022 being a brilliant year for everyone and this is the perfect way to get us started.”

The shows take place on Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12, and Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

Doors open at 6pm, last entry at half 7, first game 8pm.