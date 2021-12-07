Children invited to audition for Shrewsbury Wizard of Oz show

Child actors are being sought for a production of the Wizard of Oz

The net has been cast to find up to 15 children aged 10-14 to perform in the show next March.

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, which will be staging the musical, has already held child workshops to discover exciting fresh talent.

Now another recruitment drive is under way for slightly older children to join the cast in January.

The next workshop is on the afternoon of Saturday, December 18, for youngsters who like singing and dancing.

For details, prospective auditionees can email SMTCmembership@gmail.com or contact the company via its Facebook page.