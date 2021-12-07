Notification Settings

Children invited to audition for Shrewsbury Wizard of Oz show

By Lisa O'Brien

Children can audition to star in an upcoming production of the Wizard of Oz.

Child actors are being sought for a production of the Wizard of Oz

The net has been cast to find up to 15 children aged 10-14 to perform in the show next March.

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company, which will be staging the musical, has already held child workshops to discover exciting fresh talent.

Now another recruitment drive is under way for slightly older children to join the cast in January.

The next workshop is on the afternoon of Saturday, December 18, for youngsters who like singing and dancing.

For details, prospective auditionees can email SMTCmembership@gmail.com or contact the company via its Facebook page.

Wizard of Oz rehearsals for adults are in full swing and the show will take place at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from March 22-25 next year.

Lisa O'Brien

