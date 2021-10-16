Shrewsbury bonfire and fireworks spectacular back with a bang after two cancellations

Fireworks. Pc: Steven Oliver

The charity bonfire and fireworks spectacular will be taking place on Saturday, November 6, at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury following two cancellations – caused by Covid and flooding.

It will feature two displays – the first ideal for younger children with a reduced level of noise, followed by a louder display later in the evening.

The organisers say it will be one to remember and they are looking forward to opening the gates for the firework spectacular once again.

Jan Forrest, showground manager, said: “Fireworks night at the showground always proves popular with thousands of people turning out every year. The evening also offers a variety of entertainment including a funfair and live music.

“It’s great to be back and we can’t wait to welcome visitors again for what promises to be an amazing spectacle. It’s a hugely successful event for us and raises a lot of money for our charity.

“It’s just the tonic we all need after 18 long months of the pandemic, and we will be sticking to the tried and tested format which has proved such a winning formula for us.”

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community, along with allowing the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.

Gates will open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm. This will be an exciting colourful display with less noise – ideal for younger children.

Blockbuster

The second display starts at 7.45pm and will be the usual loud blockbuster event, more in keeping with what people would expect from a traditional fireworks show. Anyone attending the first show will be more than welcome to stay for the second.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children aged 6 and over, and £25 for a family ticket which would admit two adults and three children.

To buy tickets, visit www.westmidshowground.com or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.