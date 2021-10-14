Shropshire choir building up to first concert in nearly two years

St Chad's Church

Phoenix Singers was founded in 1965 and currently numbers between 40 and 45 voices but they haven't had feedback from a live audience during the course of the pandemic.

That's all about to change with an appropriately titled choral music show called I was glad! at Shrewsbury's iconic St Chad’s Church on Saturday, November 20.

It will include favourites such as Mozart’s ‘Laudate Dominum’ and Mendelssohn’s ‘I waited for the Lord’ are combined with Parry’s splendid Coronation Anthem ‘I was glad’.

The centrepiece is a performance of Carl Rütti’s Requiem, one of the best 21st century works for choir and organ.

The choir sang it in 2019 and both choir and audience demanded another performance – making it a very eagerly anticipated encore!

Young soprano soloist Isla MacEwan will be debuting with Phoenix Singers alongside old hands James Berry, a baritone soloist, and organist Allan Walker.