Lederhosen and pints as thousands enjoy Shrewsbury Oktoberfest

From left, revellers 'Ogey', Josh Tunmore, Brad Randall, Callum Roberts, Dave Rees and Jack Mitchell from Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Quarry was overtaken for Friday evening and Saturday for the fourth Oktoberfest – and the first since 2019.

The event, based on the famous German beer festivals, saw thousands of Shropshire revellers enjoying a mass party across a huge undercover marquee complex.

Music, comedy, food, and plenty of beer were the order of the day with tickets for both Friday and Saturday of the Shropshire Festivals-organised event selling out.

While strains of raucous folk music filled the main tent, thousands of people were knocking back pints, gin and Prosecco, with most thrilled to see the return of the event.

Jack Mitchell, 24, from Shrewsbury, was back with friends – all wearing the unmistakable German attire – after attending in previous years.

He said it was great to be out enjoying something approaching a normal event after months of restrictions and shutdown.

"I have been the last couple of years and I've dressed up every time," he said.

"I don't take life too seriously and the amount of people beeping their horns while we were walking through town, it was great.

"It is a good festival and good they have sold out. I like beer, I like music, and I like dressing up. Perfect."

Toby Jones and Nicola Davies

Traditional music helped set the scene

Adam Astle proposed to Carly Griffiths in the middle of Oktoberfest. Pictured here with Keira Astle

The Endings perform on stage

Enjoying a silent disco was Geraint Evans from Newtown, celebrating his 50th. With him are Kirsty and Gemma Harrison

Phil Heath from Pontesbury in the mood

Mark and Vicky Fleet from Ellesmere were also back again having enjoyed their time at the event before.

Mark, 41, said: "It's amazing. The atmosphere, the food, it is well organised, it's brilliant.

"It is our third year here. It is worth it every time, every time you come here it's a good time."

Festival organiser, Beth Heath, said they had been delighted to see people back out having fun.

She thanked the team of staff and volunteers who marshalled the event, adding: "I just love seeing people back smiling, dancing, drinking, and supporting local breweries. It is amazing to have the volunteer family back and they make such a difference.