Rainbow film festival to return

The Old Market Hall will be the venue for the first weekend of screenings

The Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival takes place over two weekends – Friday October 15 to Sunday, October 17, and Friday, October, 22, to Sunday, October 24.

The first weekend takes place at The Old Market Hal in Shrewsbury, and the second at Kinokulture in Oswestry.

The lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer festival will be taking place for the 14th time.

There will be 10 films screened across the event.

There will be seven at the Old Market Hall – including two documentaries, along with three foreign language films – French, Brazilian and Georgian – with English subtitles.

Of the three films being shown at Kinokulture, one is a documentary and the organisers have selected three short films to screen before the main features.

Also after the screening of ‘Ahead of the Curve’ – at the Old Market Hall at 1.30pm on October 16 – at around 3.15pm, there will be a post-film discussion with Helen Sandler, the former associate editor of Diva Magazine.