Lego exhibition to open at county museum

Damien Hirst’s Shark Tank by The Little Artists

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, which last week opened up a show featuring a hugely significant historic discovery of a Bronze age ornament, will this weekend be opening a new exhibition focussing on Lego.

The exhibition, called 'Brick by Brick', gathers the work of 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use Lego bricks as their medium or inspiration.

Using the toy construction blocks as their starting point, they have created stunning, thought provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to both art enthusiasts and Lego fans alike.

As part of the exhibition there will also be a number of ways for people to 'have a go' themselves, with build tables a Lego graffiti wall, and a number of Lego related games.

Fay Bailey, manager of Shropshire Museums said they were thrilled to be hosting the show.

She said: “Lego exhibitions have proved very popular with our visitors so we’re delighted to have the opportunity to host Brick by Brick this Autumn.

“The exhibition features the work of a collection of incredibly talented international contemporary artists, all of whom have been inspired by the iconic brick.

“Visitors will be treated to a great mix of funny, thought provoking and quirky pieces as well plenty of interactivity to engage the whole family.”

The exhibition features a number of artists including David Turner from Belfast, Northern Ireland, will be exhibiting his Lego firearms installation, which consists of 19 replica guns.

The work makes reference to his childhood and adolescence spent in Northern Ireland during the time of ‘The Troubles’.

The American-born artist Janet Curley Cannon, who is now based in Berkshire, will be exhibiting her artwork ‘Not on the High Street Anymore’. The installation makes reference to the demise of the UK’s high street.

Other artists featured are, The Little Artists, David Hughes, Jason Freeny, Ekow Nimako, Hannah Gibson, Cole Blaq, Little Big Art, Zino, Eat My Bricks, Samsofy, Michael Brennand-Wood, James Paterson, Valentino Fialdini, Agabag, AME 72 and Jonathan Rolph.