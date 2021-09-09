Monster trucks and stunts in weekend event

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/09/2021 - Pre-Pic for West Mids Showground Monster Truck Show this coming weekend. In Picture L>R: Michael Murty (Big Pete Monster Trucks), Jan Forrest (Showground) and Hayley Norgrove (Sponsor - Dulson Training who are providing a full Category C Licence for one lucky person due to the driver shortage)..

The event will be taking place at the Greenhous West Mid Showground on Sunday and promises a family event with attractions to suit all tastes and ages.

Shrewsbury Live is organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society and was first held in 2019.

It proved successful but the pandemic ruled out any chances of it going ahead last year.

This year’s event will see a full main ring programme, fun fair, trade stalls, musicians and plenty of food and drink vendors, with the main attractions being Stuntworld International, the Extreme Mountain Bike Show, Monster Trucks and The Ladies Trucking Show – a new initiative designed to highlight the growing number of women working in the haulage industry.

Jan Forrest, Showground Manager, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back Shrewsbury Live after a hugely popular inaugural event two years ago.

“The monster trucks are making a return to the showground and are always popular with visitors – Big Pete and the Grim Reaper will be back so that’s well worth watching.

“Stuntworld is the longest running stunt team of its kind in the country and they put on a thrilling show involving motorcycles, rollover quad, rollover motorbike and a two-wheel drive jeep.

“They have performed all over the world – collecting five world records along the way. The team will perform two 30-minute shows for us and our visitors in September.

“The event will also feature the first-ever truck show dedicated to women – an opportunity to highlight the increasing popularity of haulage as a career open to everyone.

“Other main ring entertainment includes the Extreme Mountain Bike Show, an exciting funfair, an array of trade stands and musicians who will be busking throughout the day.

“The showground is run by the society, a charity, which is keen to support the local community whenever possible.”

Tickets are available in advance, priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children aged between five and 15-years-old, and a family ticket is £25. Children aged five and under are free.

To book tickets, visit www.westmidshowground.com or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.