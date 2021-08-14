Tickets for Supervet's visit to Shrewsbury are running out

The Supervet S16 - Noel Fitzpatrick, Ep 1 Keira,

Shrewsbury's Severn Rotary Club, which is organising the charity talk at the town's Theatre Seven, say fewer than 60 tickets for spots in the upper circle remain available.

Rotarian Julian Wells is a joint organiser of the event on September 13.

He said arrangements were ‘progressing very well’ for the audio-visual presentation which will also give the club the chance to highlight what Rotary is about.

The talk will be opened by the club’s president John Yeomans, who will also give a vote of thanks.

Mr Yeomans will introduce Professor Fitzpatrick and he anticipates that the show will be of two halves of 45 minutes separated by an interval.

“With the proceeds from the evening we shall be supporting both our own local charities and the Humanimal Trust, which aims to promote the concept of ‘One Medicine’,” said Mr Yeomans.

Professor Fitzpatrick is dedicated to advancing veterinary orthopaedic surgery to find new and alternative solutions to some of the most complex problems affecting the animals he treats.

But not only that, the Professor, who hails from Laois, in Ireland, hopes a 'One Medicine' approach to treatment of both humans and animals can benefit both.

One Medicine is at the heart of Noel’s mission and the cornerstone of The Humanimal Trust, which is the charity he has founded and the first of its kind in the UK.

This charity aims to fund scholarships, fellowships, internships, residencies and training programs that will facilitate collaboration between vets, human doctors, bioengineers and scientists of all kinds for the benefit of all living creatures.

In 2005 he opened Fitzpatrick Referrals, the UK’s pre-eminent and largest dedicated small animal orthopaedic and neuro-surgical facility in Surrey, which features on the Supervet TV show.