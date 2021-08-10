Shrewsbury Quarry set to be fully reopened after Let's Rock clean up

The crowd was in the mood for a party in the rain on Saturday

Shrewsbury's Quarry was turned over to nearly 10,000 joyous music fans for the Let's Rock 80s event on Saturday night with the clean up starting as soon as the music stopped.

Mike Cox, of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "It was a very successful event, with nearly 10,000 very happy people who all seemed to have a great time letting their hair down in a safe environment."

The scene at Quarry park on Sunday morning

Town businesses, including hotels and B&Bs, pubs and restaurants are also expected to receive a much needed economic booster as the attendees were allowed out of the concert venue.

Event organiser UK Live gave the town council a deposit to pay for any damage so any impact of the event would not fall on town taxpayers, said Mr Cox, who is the council's outdoor recreation and asset manager.

By Sunday morning most of the rubbish was bagged up and ready to go, with Tuesday set to see the last of the equipment taken away.

The scene after Saturday's party at Quarry park

Let's Rock Shrewsbury brought music stars of the 1980s to the town in the first big event at Quarry park since the lifting of the lockdown. The strains of Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones and their ilk mix with the strains of tunes of the 1990s drifting in from a 1990s retro event held at the West Mids Showground.

The only complaint Mr Cox has so far heard is from people who were disappointed that both events took place on the same day. Noise was regularly monitored to keep it within agreed limits, he said.

"But the feedback was wonderful from people who were relieved to be able to get out and enjoy themselves with bands they had been waiting to see for two years," Mr Cox added.

Nik Kershaw was one of the acts at Let's Rock Shrewsbury

With the first large event now successfully under their belts, the town council is looking forward to the next big celebration at the Quarry, the Shrewsbury Food Festival in September.