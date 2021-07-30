TV Supervet event in Shrewsbury being held later this year is nearly sold out

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick who will be visiting Shrewsbury on September 13

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has announced that 530 tickets have already been snapped up for his long-awaited presentation at Theatre Severn on September 13 at 7.30pm.

The event was originally called off due to the pandemic, but the organisers are delighted to announce it is ‘very much back on’ and that ticket sales are ‘booming’.

Organiser Julian Wells, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said: “The details are on the Theatre Severn website and we are hoping for a full capacity theatre which means only 100 seats remain available.

“So we urge people to book now to avoid disappointment at missing this rare opportunity to see the Supervet live on stage.

“We have been very fortunate to secure Noel’s visit to Shrewsbury and his agreement to change his schedule as a result of Covid at a time when keeping a veterinary practice going through a pandemic has been a huge challenge.”