TV Supervet event in Shrewsbury being held later this year is nearly sold out

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

The visit of TV Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to Shrewsbury later in the year is well on its way to being a sell-out.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick who will be visiting Shrewsbury on September 13
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick who will be visiting Shrewsbury on September 13

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has announced that 530 tickets have already been snapped up for his long-awaited presentation at Theatre Severn on September 13 at 7.30pm.

The event was originally called off due to the pandemic, but the organisers are delighted to announce it is ‘very much back on’ and that ticket sales are ‘booming’.

Organiser Julian Wells, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said: “The details are on the Theatre Severn website and we are hoping for a full capacity theatre which means only 100 seats remain available.

“So we urge people to book now to avoid disappointment at missing this rare opportunity to see the Supervet live on stage.

“We have been very fortunate to secure Noel’s visit to Shrewsbury and his agreement to change his schedule as a result of Covid at a time when keeping a veterinary practice going through a pandemic has been a huge challenge.”

For further information visit the Theatre Severn website or telephone on 01743 281281.

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News