Everyone feeling smiles better as festival fun returns to Shrewsbury

Silver Lotus Tribal put on a colourful show of dancing as part of the Mile of Smiles event held in Shrewsbury

A riot of colour and music lifted the spirits of everyone in Shrewsbury as part of a special Mile of Smiles event. From the castle through to The Quarry scores of artists entertained shoppers and visitors at the weekend.

In total about 300 performers were part of the event, which was funded through a grant from the Cultural Recovery Fund, Shrewsbury BID and Invest in Shropshire, and was also raising money for Shropshire charity Climbing Out.

It was all organised by Shropshire Festivals. Owner Beth Heath said: “We were thrilled to put an event on after months of restrictions, and to give performers a chance to showcase their talents.”

Silver Lotus Tribal perform from Ironbridge and surroundings

The free event included bands, dancers, drama groups, street performers and entertainers.

Beth said there had been a "storming turn out", with thousands of people taking time to enjoy the performances throughout Sunday.

They took place at a series of venues across the town, including Shrewsbury Castle, St Alkmunds, Darwin's Gate, The Parade, and the Quarry.

Beth said: "It has been brilliant, such a nice vibe with lots of smiles and that is why we have done it.

"There have been people picnicking and just relaxing in the Quarry, we've had bubble artists doing things all day, people on stilts, music, lots of drama, there have been dancers in the town square, across the town centre and in the Quarry.

"We have had amazing feedback from people coming along."

Beth added that it had been great to get back out and put on an event for the public.

She said: "It has been absolutely brilliant. I have my team back in the Quarry, in the sunshine, putting on events, it is what we live for."

