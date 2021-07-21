Family rave returns to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Big Fish Little Fish returns to Theatre Severn

The Big Fish Little Fish crew are returning to the venue on August 7 with their award-winning, critically acclaimed family rave, for a ‘Pirates & Mermaids’ themed event.

Designed to be as much fun for adults as children, Big Fish Little Fish is described as social, creative, anarchic, daft and a lot of fun for all.

DJ CAP78 brings the tunes to the multi-sensory dancefloor with club visuals, glitter cannons, bubbles and giant bouncy balloons, all topped off with the famous parachute dance.

Children can get busy in the craft area, be artistic on the giant colouring mural, and creative at the playdoh table.

There is also a baby safe space with soft mats, ball pool and inflatables, and a toddler play area with tents and tunnels.

Fancy dress theme is pirates and mermaids – optional but very much encouraged.

A spokesperson for Theatre Severn said: “Following the success of the last event at Theatre Severn in 2018, we’re really excited to see the return of Big Fish Little Fish.

"There will be plenty of room on the dancefloor for families to spread out and enjoy themselves, plus lots of fun activities for children to get involved in.”