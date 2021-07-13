Dance legend Rozalla to perform 'Everybody's Free' at nightclub's post-lockdown party

Rozalla will sing her most popular track at The Buttermarket's Unlock party, as the clock strikes midnight on Sunday night.

Owner Martin Monahan said Rozalla was a sought-after artist for the night, given the poignancy of the song's lyrics after 16 months of woe during the pandemic.

"We have a UK exclusive. It's going to be a massive thing for Shrewsbury," he said.

"It's going to be brilliant. It means so much because the song is all about freedom."

Rozalla, whose 1997 hit topped the dance charts, said: “I’m thrilled to be performing my dance anthem Everybody’s Free at the stroke of midnight this Sunday to unlock the dance floor at Shropshire’s Superclub, The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury. It's going to be an amazing night – especially after over a year of not being able to get on a dance floor, it’s going to feel good.”

Martin has said club staff will not be insisting on vaccination certificates when it reopens.

He added: "I'm absolutely delighted that Rozalla will be performing Everybody's Free at Shropshire's Superclub. It really is a fantastic UK exclusive for Shrewsbury and we literally can't wait. It's going to be one of those very special moments to see everybody back on the dance floor."