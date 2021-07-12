Battle to come to life at a weekend of events

The Battle of Shrewbury will be recreated at a weekend of events later this month. Picture: Charlotte Graham photography

Over the anniversary weekend of the Battle of Shrewsbury on July 24 and 25, Battlefield 1403 in Shrewsbury will be hosting a series of events.

It will include knights in armour and archers preparing for battle, living history, such as traditional crafts and cookery, with a variety of activities for people to try throughout the day.

There will be national and regional living history groups in attendance, along with specialists on a huge range of areas.

At the end of each day, spectators will be able to take sides and cheer on their favoured army, as part of the battle is re-enacted on the original battlefield.

The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought between King Henry IV and a rebellious faction led by the Percy family in 1403, and it was the first time the English longbow was used on both sides of the battlefield.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "This event will be a great way to commemorate one of the county’s most important moments in history and immerse into this historical yet iconic period of history. During the weekend, the Churches Conservation trust will be re-opening the Battlefield church to highlight the connection to the battle and demonstrate how they are preserving the building for future generations.

"Over the next few years the Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval weekend will be developed to help promote the history and heritage of the area. We are planning a series of pop up events, education days and interactive sessions for local schools."