Christopher Biggins returns to the stage in Shropshire

Christopher Biggins

The 72-year-old has no intention of retiring, even embracing new technology in his latest venture - his own podcast.

He returned to the stage in Shropshire this weekend, as special guest in popular pantomime dame, Brad Fitt's one man show, "We'll have to do it again then, won't we"'.

The two actors have been friends since Brad's very first professional performance at the age of 17.

And Biggins - as he became known in his children's television era in the 1980s - said he was delighted to be asked to appear in the production at Theatre Severn.

Christopher Biggins with Brad Fitt at Theatre Severn

"I didn't discover him, he discovered himself," he said.

"But I like to think I have helped him along in his career. I'm very proud of him."

He is passionate about getting the theatre industry back on its feet - and worries about the plight of the acting profession.

"There was no furlough for those who work on the stage" he said.

"People I know have struggled so much over the pandemic, having to find other jobs wherever they could to make ends meet.

"Even now theatres are having to open with socially distanced seating. I went to see Michael Ball in Hairspray in the West End recently and it was sad to see the theatre half empty. I went to a smaller production and there were just 30 of us. It is still a worry for the industry.

"And I do worry that, come the cold weather, the virus will re-emerge further."

His own career, he says, has been a wonderful experience and he admits he enjoys his celebrity status.

"I am 72 now, I don't want to be doing the theatre or television dramas anymore," he said.

"Much as I loved it when I was younger, it would be very hard now to be faced with learning all those lines.

"I love being a celebrity - being myself.

"I am also really enjoying doing my podcast. I've had some great names on the show, from Helen Worth of Coronation Street fame to Michael Gove.

"I ask my guest to bring three objects along with them that mean a lot to them and I take one myself.

"We then explore their lives through those objects. It's fascinating."

Of all the genres Christopher Biggins has been in, he says his favourite time was when he was crowned King of the Jungle in I'm a Celebrity in 2007.

"I absolutely loved every minute," he said.

"We laughed non stop from beginning to end. And to win by a public vote was such a wonderful honour.

"I also lost two stone in weight, which sadly I soon put on again. I should go on the show once a year to keep my weight off."

Despite now recovering from a major knee operation - which kept him in a high backed armchair for the Theatre Severn production, Biggins is looking forward to returning to pantomime this winter.