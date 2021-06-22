Return set for The All Around the Wrekin Tractor Road Run

The All Around the Wrekin Tractor Road Run returns

The All Around the Wrekin Tractor Road Run has previously raised thousands of pounds for charities.

Following the lockdown period organisers based in Withington near Shrewsbury are planning to hold the next show on August 29 when dozens of vintage tractors of all shapes and sizes will be roaming around the countryside.

Proceeds will go to Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and to Prostate Cancer UK.

Brian Smith, aged 80, of the tractor run committee, explains: "I wasn't going to organise it this year due to my age, but I've had prostate cancer and I've had the most fantastic treatment and care from the Lingen Davies unit.