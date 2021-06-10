DJs' charity efforts top £10k as they prepare for live return

Dave Prince completing his 200-mile cycling challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. The 90s Revival performing at Greenhous West Mid Showground for Shropshire Drive-in last year

Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, who both perform as The 90s Revival, have made it their 2021 goal to raise £10k for charity.

This month they reached the impressive milestone after Dave took on a cycling challenge, taking the total raised to £10,260.

When live gigs were taken off the agenda again this January, the DJ duo re-launched their lockdown live sets streamed over the web to thousands of 90s revellers.

Each week they chose a different charity to raise funds for and were supported by sponsors and donations.

The shows raised money for the Down’s Syndrome Association, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Grinshill Animal Rescue, Midlands Air Ambulance, Guide Dogs, PSPA, Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children's Hospices, Shrewsbury Town in the Community, The Harry Johnson Trust and Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Dave said: “We launched the charity series of lockdown livestreams at the start of the year to do something positive, whilst we weren’t able to get out DJing.

"It’s a great feeling to know we’ve spread the feelgood factor to everyone stuck at home, whilst raising money for some fantastic charities at the same time. We know many charities have lacked fundraising opportunities in the last year, so we wanted to help.”

To make up the last part of the charity target Dave challenged himself to ride 200 miles throughout May.

Dave’s cycling feat raised an impressive £1,253 for Prostate Cancer UK, taking the total raised this year over the £10k mark.

Dave said his cycling challenge was in aid of funding lifesaving research for men and their families affected by the prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men in the UK, killing 11,500 a year.

“That means every 45 minutes we lose one dad, partner, son, brother, grandad, uncle, or mate – which is devastating.” Dave said.

The 90s Revival have also released tickets for two live events at Greenhous West Mid Showground on August 6 and 7.

Dave added: “Now the world is opening up, we are very excited to be building up to our ‘Mahoosive Nights Out!’ We cannot wait to be in front of a live crowd again.

"There will be a brilliant atmosphere at the showground, with people able to party at long last."

The Friday, August 6 event will support local bands that have been unable to perform during the pandemic.

The line-up includes The Ronaldos, Longden Calling, Five o’clock Hero, Krack on Daft, Jordan Brown and Robbie Jones.

Saturday’s family friendly show will be ‘The 90’s Revival’ with DJs Dave and Benno hosting.

They will be joined by special guests Bradley from S-Club and Kelly Llorenna, whose hits include ’Set You Free’ and ’Tell It to My Heart’.