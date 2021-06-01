Lunchtime concert for Shrewsbury Church

St Alkmunds Church, Shrewsbury

St Alkmund's Church will host the concert on May 8 at 1pm.

Musicians, Stuart Spiers, saxophone, and Jeremy Lund, piano/organ, will take visitors to the church on an entertaining and varied musical journey from Monteverdi to Gershwin, from Seville to New York's West Side.

A spokesman for the church, Caroline Thewles, said people were welcome to take along a picnic with them to eat in the church.

"You may come and go whenever you please as long as its not in the middle of a piece," she said.

Because of social distancing seats can be reserved and are kept until 12.50pm after which they are released for the public.

Lunchtime concerts are a regular feature at St Alkmunds.

On June 15 St Alkmund's will host Shrewsbury has Young Talent. Shrewsbury High School Prep brass players with music for group and soloists. Director Wendy Jones with her young pupils play pieces by Purcell, McKenzie, Wedgwood, Bourgeois, Moszkowski and Bach.

It is hoped that the social distancing restrictions can be lifted after June 21.

At the very heart of the historic and beautiful town of Shrewsbury stands the church of St Alkmund, which celebrated its 1,100th anniversary in 2012.

As well as its weekday lunchtime concerts the church plays host to evening and weekend events.