Virtual Minsterley Eisteddfod weekend hailed a 'wonderful success'

Opera singer Bryn Terfel made a surprise guest appearance at the virtual Minsterley Eisteddfod

The event could not take place in its usual form this year due to the pandemic but people enjoyed entertainment from the comfort of their homes.

An online event culminated in a surprise guest appearance from renowned famous bass baritone opera singer Bryn Terfel.

Lesley Holder, from the committee, said: "We started off on Saturday with our talent showcase featuring over 40 videos of vocal singing, instrumentals and spoken poems.

"Some people preformed original works while others gave renditions of well know pieces.

"There really was such a variety of performances from all ages, including some as young as five.

"This is still available to watch on our Facebook page or YouTube and we sincerely thank everybody who took part."

On Sunday evening, a virtual concert was held which featured performances from Canoldir Male Choir, Cor Meibion Rhos Male Choir and Of One Accord mixed voices choir.

Soprano

"We sincerely thank their conductors James Llewelyn Jones and Alison Stevens for their contributions," said Lesley.

"Choir performances were punctuated by solos from soprano Joanna Cooke and mezzo soprano Sadie-Beth Holder.

"Both local ladies and long-time competitors and supporters of the Eisteddfod, we are indebted to them for recording some very special and varied numbers for us," added Lesley.

"We were also thrilled to see Jody Smith, an amazing violinist who has been a guest at our usual Sunday night concert twice now and is always very popular with our audience.

"We were also delighted to have a message of support and a quick song from Aled Wynn Davies, another concert friend, but the biggest surprise came when at the start of the concert Bryn Terfel appeared with a message of support reminiscing about his performance at our concert many years ago and wishing us all a lovely evening.

"The concert really was a wonderful evening of song which was enjoyed by our 300-strong virtual audience and the grand finale really was a showstopper when Bryn Terfel reappeared with guest John Ieuan Jones to give a beautiful rendition of Eli Jenkins, Under Milk Wood.