Children are all smiles at the sight of Santa

Santa Claus came to town to do laps on his sleigh to the delight of youngsters.

Santa Claus delighted youngsters during a Christmas tour of Shrewsbury with the event proving ‘hugely successful’
Santa Claus delighted youngsters during a Christmas tour of Shrewsbury with the event proving 'hugely successful'

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club organised a Santa event and said their circuits of the town, as well as residential areas of Shrewsbury over the past 10 days, had been “hugely successful”.

The sleigh completed two circuits of Shrewsbury town centre, taking in Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Smithfield Road.

Julian Wells, from the club, said: “The Santa sleigh this year has truly been a great success. We have been given a very warm reception throughout.

“Lots of smiling, happy faces – we couldn’t have asked for more from local people who clearly appreciated Rotary’s efforts.”

