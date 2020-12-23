Children are all smiles at the sight of Santa

Santa Claus delighted youngsters during a Christmas tour of Shrewsbury with the event proving ‘hugely successful’

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club organised a Santa event and said their circuits of the town, as well as residential areas of Shrewsbury over the past 10 days, had been “hugely successful”.

The sleigh completed two circuits of Shrewsbury town centre, taking in Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Smithfield Road.

Julian Wells, from the club, said: “The Santa sleigh this year has truly been a great success. We have been given a very warm reception throughout.