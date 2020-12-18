John's spectacular lights raise charity cash

Christmas lights for charity at a house in Shrewsbury December 2020. See attached submitted information. FIREMAN JOHNâS CHRISTMAS LIGHTS NOW ON!!..Raising funds for the Alder Hey Childrenâs Charity...Shrewsbury residents are once again invited to view a fabulous display of Christmas lights in Primrose Drive and to support Alder Hey Childrenâs Charity. Fireman Johnâs Christmas lights have been delighting family, friends and neighbours for more than 30 years raising funds for Alder Hey for the past 5 years. Those who come to see the lights are invited to make a voluntary donation to the charity for Alder Hey Childrenâs Hospital. The Christmas Lights switch-on has taken place and the lights can be seen every night until 6th January 2021 from 5.00pm until late - at Satnav reference SY3 7TP .. ..Fireman John said: âI am supporting Alder Hey hospital again in recognition of their fantastic work with many Shropshire families and those who live further afield. Last year the publicâs generous donations meant that our final total was Â£1200 and this year we are hoping to break this milestone figure.â.. ..Donations can be made in person at the lights, or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/philip-cotton5 or just access the Just Giving website www.justgiving.com and use the Search Facility for âFireman Johns Christmas Lights (registered under the name of Philip Cotton.) Please donât forget to tick the Gift Aid box, which adds 25p to every Â£1 donated. Thank youâ... ..Editors contact: 01743 364982 John & Annette Evans..

John Evans – "Fireman John" – has been delighting family, friends, and neighbours with his display at Primrose Drive in Shrewsbury for more than 30 years, and for the last five years it has been raising money for the charity.

Those who come to see the lights – they are on daily from 5pm till late, running to January 6 – are invited to make a donation.

John, who retired from the fire service in 2016 after a total service of 43 years, said: “I had never had so many people there on the opening day for the switch-on, all socially distanced.

"I am supporting Alder Hey hospital again in recognition of their fantastic work with many Shropshire families and those who live further afield.

"Last year the public’s generous donations meant that our final total was £1,200, and this year we are hoping to break this milestone figure.

Fireman John's Christmas lights in 2016

"In these trying times anything anybody can give is gratefully received and I'm totally amazed and it's mind-blowing to see how generous the people of Shropshire and around can be."

This year's illuminations have seen between 6,000 and 7,000 new LED lights added.

"It's a totally new display. The granddaughter, who is only three, wanted a rocket. It's on the front lawn. I go to the sales to buy the lights at a reduced rate. I bought them on Boxing Day last year."

Apart from his new lights, there are some parts of the display that are "old originals" which go back 33 years – a snowman and a Father Christmas.