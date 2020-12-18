John's spectacular lights raise charity cash

John Evans – "Fireman John" – has been delighting family, friends, and neighbours with his display at Primrose Drive in Shrewsbury for more than 30 years, and for the last five years it has been raising money for the charity.
Those who come to see the lights – they are on daily from 5pm till late, running to January 6 – are invited to make a donation.
John, who retired from the fire service in 2016 after a total service of 43 years, said: “I had never had so many people there on the opening day for the switch-on, all socially distanced.
"I am supporting Alder Hey hospital again in recognition of their fantastic work with many Shropshire families and those who live further afield.
"Last year the public’s generous donations meant that our final total was £1,200, and this year we are hoping to break this milestone figure.
"In these trying times anything anybody can give is gratefully received and I'm totally amazed and it's mind-blowing to see how generous the people of Shropshire and around can be."
This year's illuminations have seen between 6,000 and 7,000 new LED lights added.
"It's a totally new display. The granddaughter, who is only three, wanted a rocket. It's on the front lawn. I go to the sales to buy the lights at a reduced rate. I bought them on Boxing Day last year."
Apart from his new lights, there are some parts of the display that are "old originals" which go back 33 years – a snowman and a Father Christmas.
Donations can be made in person at the lights, or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/philip-cotton5 by accessing the Just Giving website www.justgiving.com and using the search facility for "Fireman Johns Christmas Lights" (registered under the name of Philip Cotton.)