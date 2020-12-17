Watch: Shrewsbury in full voice for Carols on the Doorstep

Alan Jones and Steve Rose enjoy singing Carols on the Doorstep in Benyon Street, Shrewsbury Sarah, Amy, Rebecca and Mike Steve, Ben and Rosie Alston Santa does his rounds Santa does his rounds Beth Heath and Katy Rink Lucy Wrench, 13, and Sophie Harwood, 11 Santa does his rounds Family bubble of Ruth Wrench, Chloe Wrench, 10, Sarah Harwood, Lottie Harwood, 8, Lucy Wrench, 13, Sophie Harwood, 11, and Dan Wrench Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Carols on the Doorstep in Shrewsbury Russell Hartshorne, Katie Hartshorne, Anita Jackson, Betsy Hartshorne, 8, and Flora Hartshorne, 4 Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Caroline Armitt, with Harry Armitt 7, Isaac Cintra 7 and Jake Armitt 4.. Choir outside Shrewsbury Abbey Sarah and Ken Lumley Sarah Harwood with Lottie Harwood, 8

Carols on the Doorstep, an idea hatched in the county town which went national, saw streets lit up and the air filled song.

BBC Radio Shropshire played carols and neighbours cheerfully joined in.

Among the streets giving it some gusto were South Hermitage, where residents had fire pits in gardens and people playing instruments. Castlefields was also buzzing with activity, with fairy lights and bunting strung up as people belted out Jingle Bells and other festive favourites.

Shrewsbury mayor Gwen Burgess joined in with neighbours in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury Abbey had socially distanced singing outside its front doors and a sleigh, made by Mary and Nick Lewis from Cross Houses, was pulled around by a tractor to various locations, to the delight of the town's youngsters.

The oldest singer in town was Rosalie Dent, 102, who sang along with fellow residents and their socially-distanced loved ones at Radbrook Care Home.

The event, set up by Katy Rink and Beth Heath, was originally just planned for Shrewsbury, but many other towns and cities up and down the country also go involved.

