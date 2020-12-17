Christmas market in town for last-minute festive treats

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/12/2020 - Pre-Pics for Shrewsbury Farmers Market and also the up coming Shrewsbury Christmas Farmers Market in The Square. In Picture: Philip Rogers-Coltman from Chilton Liqueurs.

Shrewsbury Christmas Market will be on in The Square on Saturday and Sunday.

A plethora of stalls will be there selling food, drink, produce, cards, gifts and more.

Catherine Jones from Catherine's Pop-Up Cards

Organiser Stuart Jones said: "This year I am pleased to say the Shrewsbury Christmas Market in the Square will run for two days due to high demand on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th December.

"Social distancing and safety procedures are in place for the event and there will be a road closure in place which creates a great atmosphere as the stalls run down either side of the Old Market Hall as well as the main Square area."

He added that since lockdown he thought customers had developed more of an appreciation of shopping local.

Tish Dockerty from AppleTeme

"Rather than going for imported or cheaper produce, they are more interested in buying quality," he said.

“Our producers can tell shoppers exactly where a product has come from and how it was made.

“I’d urge people to shop local where they can.

Claire Barker from Great Berwick Organics

“It’s been a terrible year for traders. Our producers have had to adapt to do online and deliveries.