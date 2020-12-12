Vineyard raises a glass to gold-winning red

General manager Mark Stevens and wine maker Gavin Patterson from Hencote Estate

Hencote Estate in Shrewsbury won the Gold Medal at the International Wine Challenge for its red wine, the Amphora Pinot Noir 2018.

Wines from more than 50 countries were entered into the competition, with only three English wines earning a top prize.

General manager Mark Stevens said: "This represents an amazing achievement for us as the wines are from our very first vintage grown on the Estate with the vineyard only having been planted in 2015.

"The wines have been produced in an unconventional style, having been fermented and aged entirely in terracotta clay amphora of which there is only a handful across the UK wine industry.

"The award therefore recognises both our success in a northerly climate that is much cooler than the south of England, where the majority of England’s celebrated vineyards and wines are currently being produced, and also the success of our innovative and unconventional means of producing wine.

"With this award, every one of the five wines we have so far released from our first 2018 vintage has now won an international medal."