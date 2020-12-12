Santa sleigh tours start around Shrewsbury

How the rotary Santa sleigh has looked in the past

The familiar and popularly acclaimed Rotary sleigh has not only been given some enhancements, but it has also been fitted with three striking posters.

Due to the fact that the Santa sleigh cannot stop to collect donations for charity on its festive tours, it will have details of how donations can be made online instead.

Santa is making seven tours in all, which started yesterday and run to December 21.

Due to the government’s Covid-19 restrictions there cannot be any contact with members of the public.

As a result, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which traditionally runs the sleigh, has installed posters to help onlookers to make donations online at www.shrewsburyrotary.co.uk by clicking on the ‘donations’ tab.

Rotarian Julian Wells, who jointly operates the club’s website and is one of the sleigh organisers, said: “We are reaching many thousands of people on Facebook and we are absolutely delighted to have received a message from the Lord Lieutenant.

“She has thanked Rotary for bringing Christmas true to everybody.

“All contributions will be gratefully received and we can assure everyone that every penny goes directly to carefully selected needy causes.

“Examples of the projects we support can be found by scrolling down the news section on our website and these include several local food hubs, assistance with the education of primary school children, food hampers for the elderly, flood relief and help for the homeless.”