Back to drawing board for Shrewsbury doodling star after preparing art for Prince William and Kate

Doodle Boy, Joe Whale from Shrewsbury, in his studio

The 11-year-old, known as Doodle Boy, created a depiction of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal train, upon which they embarked this week. They enlisted his talent as they are fans of the "feel good factor" of his work, according to his dad Greg.

It was Joe's biggest recognition so far after a year of high-profile commissions and interest.

The Woodfield Primary School pupil went viral in 2019 after he was commissioned by a restaurant to decorate an eight-foot wall with his signature black and white drawings.

Since then, he has been interviewed by Insider and appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show Little Big Shots, hosted by Melissa McCarthy, where he designed the set backdrop and created custom name illustrations for all of the kid guests.

Joe has been commissioned by restaurants and businesses including The White Elephant Hotel in Palm Beach to fill their walls with his lively doodles.

And there is more on the horizon, after he recently signed a deal with Scholastic to illustrate a book series.

Joe believes doodling and creative pursuits help cheer him up and forget worries caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “During a time like this when everyone is worried, it makes me happy when I draw. I’m concentrating so much on my doodles that I forget all about any worries.

“It’s a great way for other children to do the same and forget about what’s going on outside.”

His dad Greg shared how Joe's latest success came along.

Amazing

“It’s been a whirlwind, the last 12 months. As soon as you think things are going to quieten down, something like this comes along. It’s as big as it gets," he said.

“It was only last Monday that Kensington Palace got in touch. They said Prince William and Kate were big fans of Joe’s work for the feel-good factor and the quality, and asked if he could do something for the train tour to bring it to life. He did two pieces for them.

“They take him about 20 to 25 minutes, he’s quite quick. He does everything in pen and just goes from start to finish. They asked for it on Monday and it was ready by Thursday.

“He had to keep it quiet from his mates at school until they were released. Everyone has been blown away.

“Obviously they’ll be busy with the tour at the moment, but hopefully he’ll be able to meet them in the future. We’re really proud.”

Joe's parents are keen on encouraging creativity - he also attends Stagecoach with twin brother Jesse and little sister Phoebe, eight.

But the family have still been amazed at how well Joe has taken it all in his stride.

"Whatever he's done, he always does it in one take," added Greg. "He's really calm, it's amazing really.

"We're all quite arty and we're big into creative. Their mum Ness used to do ballet. We like to encourage the children to do creative things. I think it's stifled in the school system in general. There's a lot more focus on maths, English and science.