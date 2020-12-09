WATCH: Turkey ruffles feathers with Britain's Got Talent 'audition'

Eric the Turkey and Jingle, aka Adrian Hill, 'audition' for Britain's Got Talent

The music video features Eric the Turkey dancing while "auditioning" for Britain's Got Talent alongside fictional band Jingle and the Bells to their upbeat song, with funny reactions from Cowell and his fellow judges dubbed in.

The creation was the brainchild of Jingle, aka fun-loving Adrian Hill, an automotive products manager with Morris Lubricants in Shrewsbury.

He’s hoping that BGT judges Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will enjoy the video and perhaps even share it on social media.

Adrian, who created Eric seven years ago, confessed that he has wanted to poke fun at BGT and hatched the story for this year’s festive offering during the first Covid-19 national lockdown.

“The concept of the new video sees Simon Cowell’s team trying to attract a new kind of act to their show,” explained Adrian. “Eric obviously applies and wins the judges over. I must add that the video was filmed pre-Covid social distancing rules!

“I have given the original Eric the Turkey song and video a complete makeover to give Eric his place in the spotlight which he richly deserves. Not wishing to put the cat among the turkeys, let’s see if he can become a national TV star!”

Adrian revealed that Eric is now on a strict diet and exercising regime as he has piled on the pounds during lockdown.

“He’s on the treadmill as we speak,” he joked. “We are also having to wrap Eric up in cotton wool, not Bacofoil, because bird flu is circulating in this country.”