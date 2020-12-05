Review: Socially-distanced panto dame Brad Fitt lights up Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Brad Fitt at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

As live theatre returned to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, his specially written, festive 'one-man, one-woman' show - 'We'll have to do it again then... won't we?!' - , was full of entertaining gags, live music and captivating tales of his life in panto.

Brad's been in the business for 28 years, and as he appeared stripped of his frock and make-up for his opening performance last night, he voiced his disappointment that the show could not go on as normal this year.

Speaking to a socially distanced audience, he joked it was like being at a Trump rally, before talking through a brief history of panto and sharing his own stories – as well as some songs along the way.

He recounted how he fell into the role of prop maker before becoming a stage manager, writer and director.

The work that makes a good pantomime was interesting to hear about, and there were plenty of laughs to lighten the mood.

Brad Fitt

Brad set the scene perfectly of how excited he was to see his first panto at the age of five – recounting the curtains rising, the dancers, songs and atmosphere so vividly and like a great storyteller.

Joining him on the piano was musical director Simon Hanson, while some of his fellow panto stars from past shows added a touch of Christmas magic with a couple of well sung festive tunes.

It was really good to hear live music again and they did a fantastic duet of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

There was even a special appearance by BBC Radio Shropshire's Eric Smith who joined Brad to speak of his experiences of starring in panto by his side – while trying not to burst into fits of giggles that is.

The stage also acts as Brad's dressing room and we saw him slowly transform into the much-loved character we know and love before our very eyes.

Audience participation isn't completely lost either.

While we were not allowed to sing from our seats, there was plenty of clapping and joining in with a catchy song by using hand actions towards the end.

It may have been different to the pantos we all love and remember but it was very funny and entertaining nonetheless – oh yes it was!