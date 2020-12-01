Winter wonderland displays at Shrewsbury jewellers

Rachel Davies looks over the winter wonderland in the window of County Goldsmiths

With the "doom and gloom" that comes with empty streets and shops due to the second national lockdown, Stuart Woodings took the rare opportunity to create a dazzling display in the shop windows of two High Street jewellers.

A working ski lift transporting snowy sportsmen, a festive locomotive chugging along railway tracks and a bustling winter resort can be seen in the shop windows of County Goldsmiths and neighbouring Woodings & Co after more than 15 hours of work.

The winter wonderland display took more than 15 hours to set up

The owner of both businesses, Stuart said the miniature village had been something desired for years, but unable to be implemented due to the displays of rings and necklaces that usually fill the space.

But having closed for the month due to the second national lockdown, the shop has seen its usual accessories stored securely away, leaving room for the figures and statues to enjoy a snowy holiday.

Stuart said: "There's nothing going on in town at the moment, it's all doom and gloom and our windows are quite big so we thought 'why not have some fun?'.

"It started off small and suddenly became a lot bigger.

"The response has been phenomenal. The window is full all the time with people stopping and staring.

"I think it's had about 15,000 views online and I bumped into some ladies outside who said they'd come from Staffordshire to see it."

Stuart added: "We'll never get the opportunity to do it again, as we put jewellery in and out of the windows everyday.

"Sadly it will be coming out when we reopen and we won't have the space for it. I'd love to keep it, but it's been great for everyone while it's been up.

"It's something my employee Rachel Davies introduced me to and I thought it was amazing.