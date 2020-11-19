Santa will still visit Shrewsbury supermarkets despite pandemic, Rotary club confirms

Santa has seen happier times

The newly launched website of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has revealed that it is hoped their popular Santa will be able to attend various stores around the town.

“This will allow our little people a glimpse of Christmas spirit,” says a club website section on this year’s Christmas sleigh.

The club hopes to visit supermarkets, albeit on a much reduced scale to previous years due to coronavirus, and will very shortly make an announcement of supermarkets and dates.

It has also apologised to its supporters.

A message said: “Access to Santa and the sleigh has to be restricted.

"But as usual there will be festive music and maybe the odd lollipop or two.”

The club is also working on a plan for street runs, but there will only be Santa, one elf and a driver.

"It is not possible to maintain social distancing while touring which means it is unfair on Santa and the children.

“No one wants to spend Christmas in hospital with coronavirus.”

Rotarian Mike Mortimer, one of the website team, said: “We hope that in this very difficult time you will be able to help local charities by making a small donation to either our Tree of Light, with a suitable dedication, or a donation to Santa.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, we are unable to do our usual rounds collecting money with the sleigh so we ask you to make a small donation online instead.”

Supporters of the Tree of Light can purchase their dedication online and if gift aided it will add 25p to every pound donated.