Shropshire award winning composer will unveil new music

Award winning Shrewsbury composer Luke Bedford unveils new music

The Music Room programme hosted by Shropshire Music Trust will feature Luke Bedford, from Shrewsbury, in the next episode on November 6.

He will be interviewed by violinist Zoe Beyers.

Internationally renowned for his work the 42-year-old has written the solo violin piece Double Prelude for The Music Room.

They will be discussing the inspiration behind the new work, the art and his methods. The programme will feature the world premiere of the work on the YouTube and Vimeo media platforms.

His commissions already include for the BBC Proms, London Sinfonietta, BCMG, Halle Orchestra, LSO, Philharmonia, BBC Nat Orch of Wales, and Deutsche Symphonie Orchester Berlin.

This year he created new music for London Sinfonietta and a concerto for Colin Currie and the Philharmonia.

Mr Bedford studied composition at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music. Awards include the 2000 Royal Philharmonic Society Composition Prize for composers under 29 and the 2004 BBC Radio 3 Listeners' Award at the British Composer Awards.

He previously performed at the English Haydn Festival held in Bridgnorth.